MBB: Oregon asserts itself against Montana State, prepares for challenging stretch

After being embarrassed at home by UC Irvine and with a grueling stretch of games looming, Oregon Men’s Basketball was already facing what could be called a must-win in its third game of the season against Montana State at Matthew Knight Arena.

As in the first two games, Oregon was led by its big men in an 81-51 thrashing that put them at 2-1 on the season.

Freshman Kel’el Ware tallied 16 points and Will Richardson, Quincy Guerrier, and Keeshawn Barthelemy all scored in double figures as the Ducks ran away with the game after a sluggish start.

Leading 34-22 at the half, the Ducks used 6-0 and 12-0 runs to take complete control as the outside shots finally started to hit net.

It was a needed momentum-builder as Oregon’s schedule suddenly becomes extremely challenging with a visit from Top 10 Houston on Sunday followed by the PK85 Tournament in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend that will pit the Ducks against UCONN followed by either Alabama or Michigan State.