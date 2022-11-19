 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon Ducks vs Utah Utes: First Half Game Thread

Oregon looks for revenge for last season - if revenge is in the cards

By The_Badwater
2021 Pac-12 Championship Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Oregon Ducks host the Utah Utes today in Autzen Stadium. The game is televised on ESPN and kickoff is around 7:35 pm PT.

Oregon v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

You’re nervous. You need something to read and talk about. Well...here you are:

Hythloday’s film analysis of Utah

Duck Territory says these players must perform in order to beat the Utes

What is the big picture, including this game and beyond?

What was hythloday’s preseason take on Utah?

You have been tortured enough. GO DUCKS!

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Washington at Oregon Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

