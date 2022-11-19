Filed under: Oregon Ducks vs Utah Utes: First Half Game Thread Oregon looks for revenge for last season - if revenge is in the cards By The_Badwater Nov 19, 2022, 4:00pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Oregon Ducks vs Utah Utes: First Half Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images The Oregon Ducks host the Utah Utes today in Autzen Stadium. The game is televised on ESPN and kickoff is around 7:35 pm PT. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images You’re nervous. You need something to read and talk about. Well...here you are: Hythloday’s film analysis of Utah Duck Territory says these players must perform in order to beat the Utes What is the big picture, including this game and beyond? What was hythloday’s preseason take on Utah? You have been tortured enough. GO DUCKS! Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Volleyball Wins A Thriller Against UCLA Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Utah 2022 Quack Fix 11-17-22; Next Duck Up! Ionescu returns to UO in assistant coaching role Oregon Ducks Softball And Women’s Basketball: Recruiting Update MBB: Oregon asserts itself against Montana State, prepares for challenging stretch Loading comments...
Loading comments...