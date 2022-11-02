 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 11-2-22: We’re No. 8!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Oregon at Arizona Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks debut at No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings

Could Dan Lanning land 2 more 5-star prospects in this class?

Why Oregon could be most interesting team in College Football Playoff race

Quack 12 Podcast: Good-Bye, Golden Bears!

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

