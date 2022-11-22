 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 11-22-22: Bring on the Beavs!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Utah v Oregon Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks ‘very confident’ injured nose tackle Popo Aumavae will be able to return in 2023

10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win over Utah

Dante Moore Reaffirms Commitment to Oregon

Bo Nix’s right foot injury to be evaluated daily ahead of game at Oregon State

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...