Oregon Softball Recruiting Update

At the conclusion of last season, the Oregon Ducks saw an exodus of pitchers from the roster. Brooke Yanez, Jordan Dail, and Makenna Kliethermes all entered the transfer portal - leaving a considerable void in the pitching room.

In July, the Ducks added three transfers from the portal, with one of them being pitcher Morgan Scott. Scott is a great addition, but the Ducks were going to need more.

On Monday, Oregon’s recruiting efforts paid off.

RHP Elise Sokolsky is a great move for the Ducks. She is coming into 2023 as a sophomore from the UConn Huskies.

In her freshman year at UConn, Sokolsky was part of the Huskies winning the Big East for the first time since 1997. She started in 21 games (played in a staff-high 39 games), and won 20, pitching five complete games.

27 strikeouts ✅

0 runs given up ✅

Complete game shutout ✅



BIG EAST Pitcher of the Week ✅ pic.twitter.com/G2vIJg7rJo — UConn Softball (@UConnSoftball) April 4, 2022

Sokolsky was the Big East Pitcher of the Week once, and Freshman of the Week twice.

Elise ended her season with a conference high 180 strikeouts in 159 innings pitched. She pitched a 2.55 ERA, with three shutouts.

With the addition of Morgan Scott, and now Elise Sokolsky, head coach Melyssa Lombardi and staff have gone a long way in plugging some nagging pitching holes well ahead of the 2023 season.