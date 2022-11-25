Filed under: Quack Fix 11-25-22: Dana Down Some Ducks Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Nov 25, 2022, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 11-25-22: Dana Down Some Ducks Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Set Number: SI796 TK2 Oregon Announces Uniform Combination for Oregon State Matchup 11 things that Oregon Duck fans should be most thankful for in 2022 Oregon lands commitment from Top 100 WR Tyseer Denmark Quack 12 Podcast: Oregon State Roster Review HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Oregon State 2022 Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Fall To #10 North Carolina Oregon Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon vs UConn Oregon vs Oregon State Football: Q & A With Building The Dam Oregon Volleyball Overwhelms California Oregon Softball Recruiting Update Loading comments...
