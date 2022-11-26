Oregon Ducks Lose The Rivalry Game

The Oregon Ducks left their post-season fate in the hands of others when they lost today in Resers Stadium, 34-38.

Oregon’s offense failed them when they needed to keep possession of the ball, and their defense failed them when they needed to make stops in the fourth quarter.

The Ducks brought a three possession lead into the fourth quarter and completely squandered it. They could not play ball control and could not stop the Beavers from running.

Oregon State scored on its final four possessions despite not throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. The Beavers ran the ball and the Ducks could not stop the run.

The Ducks played three quarters of meaningful football and performed especially well in the “eights”. Oregon State played much better on special teams. The Ducks had a punt blocked early in the game and then blew a punt in their own 5-yard line late in the game. The special teams failures were critical today.

Oregon controlled the time of possession - just not when it counted, in the fourth quarter. The Ducks also garnered more first downs (26) than the Beavers (19). Just not when it counted.

The Ducks have left their fate in the hands of others. They needed help from the Washington State Cougars to get into the Pac-12 Championship game, and did not get that help.

Oregon did not rush very well, and OSU did, especially late in the game. The Ducks pulled a couple of INTs; but again, in the end result it did not matter.

Kenny Dillingham is reported to have accepted the ASU head coach position. That will be a later discussion and it’s not fair to speculate that his movement had an effect at all on today’s game.

We will see what the post-season brings for the 2022 Ducks.