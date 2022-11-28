 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 11-28-22: Lanning is 0-2 where it matters most, so far

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Washington v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

DJ Johnson sucker punches fan

Bo Nix opens up on his upcoming NFL or return to Oregon decision

Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries

Late Surge Sparks Bounceback Win

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...