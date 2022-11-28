Oregon Volleyball NCAA Tournament Preview

Oregon volleyball has experienced a special 2022 season thus far. The Ducks ended their regular season 23-5. Oregon’s 17 conference wins are a program record, and surpass the 16 conference wins of the #2 2012 team. They won all of their matches in Matthew Knight Arena and ended the season on a 13-game win streak.

Although this year’s team has many strong players, the heart and soul of Ducks volleyball is senior Brooke Nuneviller. If you have not read what coaches and players, past and present, have lauded upon our volleyball star, you owe it to yourself to read this excellent personal piece on Nuneviller from GoDucks.com.

After finishing their regular season on a strong note, Oregon Ducks volleyball awaited Sunday afternoon’s NCAA Tournament selection. As expected, Eugene will be one of 16 sites to host the first and second rounds of this year’s tournament, and enter this tournament as a #3 seed.

Eugene was previously a host site in 2012, but also hosted in the 2018 tournament. In the 2018 tourney, the Ducks were knocked out of the tournament in the Elite Eight by Nebraska, and there is potentially a rematch in store this year if the Cornhuskers and the Ducks can go deep.

First, Oregon will have to take care of business at home. Volleyball tournaments are single elimination, same as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Oregon will be looking to extend their unbeaten win streak at home this season before advancing further into the regional.

All-session tickets (for all three games) are currently on sale, and you can purchase them here.

Match 1 features Arkansas vs. Utah State on Friday, 12/2/22 at 4:00 pm PT.

The Oregon Ducks first play in match 2 on Friday, 12/2/22 at 7:00 pm PT.

Match 3 will pit the winners of match 1 and 2 on Saturday, 12/3/22 at 7:00 pm PT.