Oregon Ducks Football Takes Care Of Colorado

Oregon Ducks football provided a lot of entertainment today, especially in the first half, in summarily dispatching the Colorado Buffaloes, 49-10.

Kenny Dillingham is treating Oregon fans to their most satisfying offensive schemes and plays since Chip Kelly. Couple that with Dan Lanning’s go-for-the-throat style of aggressiveness, and it’s impossible to not be a Ducks fan and smile widely.

Colorado deferred that the toss and send the Ducks on offense first. Bo Nix immediately launched a 58-yard completion to Kris Hutson to get Oregon in Buffalo territory. After a few rushes that put the Ducks on Colorado’s one-yard line, the Ducks sent a TD pass to - are you kidding me?? - offensive tackle Josh Conerly, Jr. The Buffaloes never saw it coming.

Big man TD!!@joshuaconerlyjr becomes just the second Oregon O-lineman since 1996 to catch a touchdown pass!



https://t.co/nctuQQF320#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/39lAJVDJzr — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 5, 2022

The Buffaloes took over the ball and drove steadily to the Oregon 16, where they stalled on 4th and one. Colorado knew they were going to have to take some risks to keep up with the Ducks, and this time it did not work out.

The Ducks took over the ball on their own 15, and between nice short yardage passes and runs that were enough to get the job done, Oregon advanced to the Colorado 18 yard line. Then Bo Nix handed off to Bucky Irving, who - are you kidding me?? - threw the TD pass back to Nix.

Colorado got the ball and went three-and-out.

The Buffaloes punted and pinned Oregon on their own 30. Nix sent a 12-yard dart to Kris Hutson, and then found Troy Franklin for a 41-yard completion. The Ducks pressed the Buffaloes to the Colorado one-yard line, where they - are you kidding me?? - handed the ball off to Noah Sewell for their third TD.

You heard that right. The Ducks’ first three TDs were not scored by a WR, RB, or TE.

Colorado took the ball after the kickoff and pulled off their only explosive play of the day, with this 81-yard passing comeuppance.

After a Bo Nix pass to Moliki Matavao before the half, Oregon would be up 28-7.

Out of the half, Colorado was able to generate a 44-yard field goal to make it 28-10. Oregon drove the ball to the Buffalo 5, but stalled on 4th and 1. Colorado took over, and in short order turned the ball over.

GONZO!@chrisgonzo28 with his second pick of the season and a 36-yard runback in his return to Boulder!



https://t.co/nctuQQF320#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ItCvCktKhL — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 5, 2022

It was nearly a pick-6, but Nix made it stick on the QB sneak.

.@BoNix10 completes the trifecta



Just the third Duck and 12th Pac-12 player since 1996 to have a passing TD, rushing TD and receiving TD in the same game.



https://t.co/nctuQQF320#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/QUbd33SvjZ — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 5, 2022

Colorado’s attempt was cut short by a Christian Gonzalez interception (against his former team) that was nearly a pick-6. Bo Nix ran for the next touchdown, and the score was 35-10.

Then on Colorado’s next drive, the Buffaloes very cleverly threw another interception to Gonzalez. A Noah Whittington TD put this one away, 42-10. The Ducks scored again in the early part of the 4th quarter to bring us to our final score.

Bo Nix was indestructible, going 20-24 for 274 yards, two passing TDs, and zero INTs. He added 16 yards of rushing with another two TDs. Bucky Irving was stellar, with 120 yards on 11 carries. Kris Hudson was today’s reception leader, hauling in four catches for 80 yards.

Look for hythloday’s film review of today’s game next week.

The Oregon Ducks play the Washington Huskies in Autzen Stadium on 11/12/22. We’ll know tomorrow when kickoff is.