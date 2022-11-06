Oregon Ducks Volleyball Defeats WSU, 3-1

After dropping the first set of today’s match, the Oregon Ducks took the next three and sent the Washington State Cougars packing, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.

The Cougars started strong and rattled off a couple of points before Oregon brought the pace back up, battling neck-and-neck in the early stages of the first set. Here we see Mimi Colyer with one of the backcourt kills that she is so good at:

WSU is a team that blocks very well and their hitters are good at placing shots where there will be problems defending them.

S1 | WSU 17, Oregon 13



Great dig from Laura Jansen and Pia Timmer finishes off her 4th kill of the match! Cougs on a 4-0 run midway through the first!



Pac-12 Oregon

https://t.co/a6WFGYIZSb#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/sKSVPqvua0 — Cougar Volleyball (@WSUCougarVB) November 6, 2022

The Cougars began to pull away mid-set. Oregon attempted to pull closer off of great effort, especially defensively. Unfortunately, this video cuts off the first part of a long rally made possible by an outstanding dig from Brooke Nuneviller:

With the Cougars having built a four-point lead, they were only to happy to let the Ducks match their points. WSU has some hitters that are very good at disguising off-speed kills; maybe some of the best that I’ve seen thus far. Oregon remained four points or so behind for the rest of the set and that’s how it ended.

S1 | WSU 25, Oregon 20



Cougs take the first! WSU is still perfect, 14-0 on the season when taking the opening set.



Pac-12 Oregon

https://t.co/a6WFGYIZSb#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/QJovHHudkD — Cougar Volleyball (@WSUCougarVB) November 6, 2022

The Ducks were starting to show some fire. The Cougars went into this match being 14-0 in games where they took the first set. That was going to come to an end. The Ducks started out on a 3-0 run to start the second set, and then had an 8-1 run to take a nine-point lead, 15-6.

WSU didn’t give up and almost got back into the set. A 6-1 run to get within three at 24-21 was not close enough, and a Mimi Colyer kill ended any Cougar thoughts of winning the second set.

In the third set, Oregon scored an early lead but the Cougars tied the set, 4-4. A 6-1 run gave the Ducks a comfortable lead and forced a WSU timeout to regroup with Oregon up 10-5. The serving was excellent in this portion of the set, with Elise Agi and Hannah Pukis both serving up aces. The Ducks kept up the pressure, and this crazy rally, topped with a Mimi Colyer kill, put the Ducks up by nine:

Never stop working.



Daley kept it going

Mimi put it away #GoDucks



https://t.co/mSYEXJnMsj pic.twitter.com/Zv82M5De1z — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 6, 2022

The Cougars answered with an 8-1 run to get within two, 21-19.

S3 (1-1) | Oregon 20, WSU 15



Argentina drops in her second ace of the match to force a Ducks' timeout! Cougs picking up some momentum late in the third.



Pac-12 Oregon

https://t.co/a6WFGYIZSb#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/aZwg7PeDiD — Cougar Volleyball (@WSUCougarVB) November 6, 2022

The Ducks went to set point, 24-21, but the scrappy Cougars saved two set points before Oregon took the third set with another Mimi Colyer kill.

The fourth set started with both sides trading points to tie at 2-2, with kills from Brooke Nuneviller and Mimi Colyer, along with a Colyer service ace.

S4 | ORE 6, WSU 2 (ORE 2-1)



Four in a row.



Timeout Washington State. pic.twitter.com/aHDA4NdgLR — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 6, 2022

An 8-3 run by the Ducks put them up by seven, 14-7. WSU did not give up and clawed back with a 6-1 run of their own.

S4 (Ore 2-1) | Oregon 15, WSU 13



Magda puts down her 10th kill and Cougs are within two in the fourth!



Pac-12 Oregon

https://t.co/a6WFGYIZSb#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/mpCZy29qeh — Cougar Volleyball (@WSUCougarVB) November 6, 2022

WSU was not done; after tying the set 17-17, the Cougars went on a 4-1 run to go up by two late in the set.

S4 (Ore 2-1) | WSU 20, Oregon 18



Cougs have their noses in front in the fourth!!! Back-to-back huge swings from Laura and she's up to 16 kills for the match.



Pac-12 Oregon

https://t.co/a6WFGYIZSb#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/CtIsl9Z8A0 — Cougar Volleyball (@WSUCougarVB) November 6, 2022

The sides traded points and Oregon was down 20-22, but the Ducks roared back, capped by a pair of Gloria Mutiri kills, bookended with kills by Nuneviller and Colyer.

Match point was an impressive defensive display, with Mimi Colyer throwing down the final point of each winning Ducks set.

That winning moment



Started with the @brookeyy_5 dig, ended with the @mimi_colyer kill.



Colyer puts away her 2️⃣5️⃣th kill to clinch a four-set win at MKA!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ZvfoY0yy89 — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 6, 2022

Oregon and WSU were statistically evenly matched this game, with the Cougars holding a slight edge in hitting percentage, .313 to .307. Blocking was also even at eight apiece.

Mimi Colyer was the kills leader today with 25, but Brooke Nuneviller notched another double-double with 16 kills and 11 digs. Georgia Murphy was the digs leader with 19, and Daley McClellan had 14 digs in an overall outstanding Oregon defensive effort.

As with the Huskies a couple of days ago, the Ducks have steadily improved their service game and their four service errors to WSU’s seven was a critical factor in today’s win.

Oregon is a perfect 9-0 at Matthew Knight Arena this season. They next travel to the mountain schools, where they will face the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, 11/10, and the Utah Utes on Sunday, 11/13.