 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 11-9-22: GET BACK! HE'S OURS!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
NCAA Football: Oregon at Colorado Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Quack 12 Podcast: Quacksetball/Colorado Crush

Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally ahead of major test vs. Washington

We're No. 6!

Oregon coach Dan Lanning dispels rumors surrounding interest in Auburn opening

HIGHLIGHT

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...