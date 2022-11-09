Quack Fix 11-9-22: GET BACK! HE'S OURS!

Quack 12 Podcast: Quacksetball/Colorado Crush
Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally ahead of major test vs. Washington
Oregon coach Dan Lanning dispels rumors surrounding interest in Auburn opening
HIGHLIGHT
Oregon’s Dan Lanning was asked about a fan blog affiliated with Sports Illustrated reporting “mutual interest” between him and Auburn.— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 8, 2022
Lanning’s initial response — shaking his head in disbelief — is what you’d expect.
Media literacy is important, even in the silly world of CFB. pic.twitter.com/YKKSGwAHZZ
