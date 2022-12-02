Filed under: Quack Fix 12-2-22: Portal Time! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Dec 2, 2022, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-2-22: Portal Time! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images Oregon EDGE player Bradyn Swinson enters the transfer portal Caleb Presley announces visit to Washington Will Dante Moore Be a Duck? Eight positions that make sense for Oregon to address through the transfer portal HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Hoops Heals, Hammers Cougs Oregon needs an OC with substance, quarterback development experience Quack Fix 12-1-22: How Many Ducks Does it Take to Make A Basketball Team? It Never Rains On This Podcast - 11-30-22 Duck Tape: Statistical Review of Week 13, 2022 at Oregon State Quack Fix 11-29-22: Next Duck Up! Loading comments...
