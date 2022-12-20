WBB: back to winning ways, Ducks head south for big competition

After a frustrating end to their 2022 campaign, Oregon Women’s Basketball looks to be back to the kind of team fans have become more familiar with in recent times, as Kelly Graves has his squad sitting at 9-1 on the season and ranked 16th in the country after an absolute obliteration of College of Charleston on Sunday 97-33.

Oregon shot 60 percent from the field while holding the Cougars to 20 percent. COC scored only three points in the second quarter.

Not only is Oregon winning, but they are blowing teams out of the water, as this marked the sixth time this season Oregon has won by over 30 points, and this was the second straight game they held their opponent to under 40 points. Oregon’s lone loss of the season was a close game against Top 10 North Carolina.

After a slew of transfers and the end of Sedona Prince’s tenure, especially considering the way the previous season ended, it may have been more than fair not to have towering expectations for this team. But once again the women of Oregon have come together and shown out under Graves’ direction. Grace Vanslooten is proving to be a Freshman Phenom and TeHina Paopao is flourishing as the Ducks’ floor general in her Junior year.

Now Oregon will have the chance to test itself against stiffer competition as they begin the San Diego Invitational against #17 Arkansas Tuesday at 1p.m. Following that, they will be matched up against either USF or Ohio State, then they will open conference play against the LA schools at home to finish out 2022 and begin 2023.