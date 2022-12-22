Filed under: Quack Fix 12-22-22: Dan Lanning Shows Up Big on Signing Day Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Dec 22, 2022, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-22-22: Dan Lanning Shows Up Big on Signing Day Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images Star OT Ajani Cornelius gives verbal commitment to Oregon on NSD Oregon Ducks gain two 5-star commitments from Matayo Uiagalelei, Peyton Bowen Late additions add star power to Oregon football’s initial haul of 2023 recruits Quack 12 Podcast: BO IS BACK AND SO IS KELLY GRAVES HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Ducks Drop Tourney Final to #3 Ohio State Quack Fix 12-21-22: Tough Loss to Swallow Oregon Women’s Basketball: Oregon Defeats Arkansas 85-78 Ducks Dig Hole, Keep Digging, Lose to Utah Valley State Quack Fix 12-20-22: Program On The Rise It Never Rains On This Podcast - 12-20-22 Loading comments...
