 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 12-22-22: Dan Lanning Shows Up Big on Signing Day

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Utah v Oregon Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Star OT Ajani Cornelius gives verbal commitment to Oregon on NSD

Oregon Ducks gain two 5-star commitments from Matayo Uiagalelei, Peyton Bowen

Late additions add star power to Oregon football’s initial haul of 2023 recruits

Quack 12 Podcast: BO IS BACK AND SO IS KELLY GRAVES

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...