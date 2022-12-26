Filed under: Quack Fix 12-26-22: Bo Bo Bo! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Dec 26, 2022, 8:34am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-26-22: Bo Bo Bo! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Projected Oregon Ducks depth chart for Holiday Bowl Intriguing Jackson State WR with ties to Oregon enters transfer portal 5 Tar Heels Oregon needs to look out for in the Holiday Bowl Quack 12 Podcast: UNC Roster Review with Isaac Schade HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Gird Your Loins! - Pac-12 Hoops Action Starts in Earnest this Weekend UNC Q&A with Brandon Anderson of Tar Heel Blog This Week on ATQ Oregon Football - Live From San Diego Football: Ducks fly high on early signing day Quack Fix 12-23-22: So Long, Sewell! Best of Luck! Loading comments...
Loading comments...