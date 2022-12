What: Oregon vs North Carolina, Holiday Bowl

Where: Petco Park. San Diego, CA.

When: 5pm PT

Watch: Fox

It’s time to go bowling! Oregon squares off against the Tar Heels in San Diego, aiming for their second consecutive 10-win season. Bo Nix, who announced recently he will be back in 2023, will lead the Ducks, who are favored by two touchdowns.