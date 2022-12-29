Filed under: Quack Fix 12-29-22: Holiday Champions! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Dec 29, 2022, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-29-22: Holiday Champions! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon’s Holiday Bowl victory over UNC Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones returning in 2023 Matt Powledge new target for Baylor DC Oregon Ducks Football: Signing Day Superlatives HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Furious Fourth-Quarter Rally as Ducks Win Holiday Bowl Postgame thread: Happy Holiday Game Thread: Holiday Bowl Duck Tape: Film Analysis of North Carolina 2022 Quack Fix 12-27-22: Eye on the Prize Gird Your Loins! - Pac-12 Hoops Action Starts in Earnest this Weekend Loading comments...
