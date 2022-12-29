 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 12-29-22: Holiday Champions!

By Mariotasmustache
San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Oregon v North Carolina Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon’s Holiday Bowl victory over UNC

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones returning in 2023

Matt Powledge new target for Baylor DC

Oregon Ducks Football: Signing Day Superlatives

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

