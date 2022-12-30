 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 12-30-22: Helluva Holiday Bowl

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Oregon v North Carolina Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Sedona Prince Has a Good Feeling About the Next Era

Oregon Co-DC/Safeties coach Matt Powledge takes DC job at Baylor

Popo Aumavae to return in 2023 for seventh season

Former Troy receiver Tez Johnson, Bo Nix’s adopted brother, commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

