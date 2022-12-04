Game Thread: Ducks Take on Bruins in LA

Oregon Ducks (4-4) @ #21 UCLA Bruins (6-2)

Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2:00 PM

Watch: ESPN Listen: Oregon Sports Network

Coming off a nice road win against Washington State on Thursday, the Ducks travel to Los Angeles this afternoon to face the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins beat Stanford on Thursday 80 - 66. Their only losses came to Illinois and Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas last month.

The Bruins are on a 3-game winning streak and have 5 players averaging in double figures, led by Senior swing-man Jaime Jaquez, Jr. at 18.0. The Ducks began getting some of their injured players back against the Cougars, most importantly N’Faly Dante, Oregon’s leading scorer and rebounder on the season. Will Richardson Jr. (14.1 ppg) has had a nice run of games beginning with the PK Invitational.

Predictions, random thoughts and comments on the game welcome!