Filed under: Quack Fix 12-7-22: Will Stein? Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Dec 7, 2022, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-7-22: Will Stein? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images Quack 12 Podcast: Quacksetball with James Vos Oregon finishes with 15 Ducks earning All-Pac-12 recognition Ducks Transfer Portal Tracker: Who’s leaving Eugene? 5 things to know about new Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Football 2022 Postseason Statistical Review Football First Look: Ducks on Holiday Quack Fix 12-6-22: Flowe of the Portal Quack Fix 12-5-22: Happy Holiday Bowl! This Week on ATQ Ducks Go Cold Late, Lose to UCLA Loading comments...
Loading comments...