Quack Fix 12-8-22: Oregon Optimism

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Oregon v Oregon State Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Ducks officially hire Will Stein as offensive coordinator

Sean Dollars enters transfer portal

Oregon offers scholarship to Arizona Wildcats’ leading receiver Dorian Singer

Who plays QB for Oregon if Bo Nix doesn’t return in 2023?

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

