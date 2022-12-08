Filed under: Quack Fix 12-8-22: Oregon Optimism Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Dec 8, 2022, 7:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-8-22: Oregon Optimism Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images Ducks officially hire Will Stein as offensive coordinator Sean Dollars enters transfer portal Oregon offers scholarship to Arizona Wildcats’ leading receiver Dorian Singer Who plays QB for Oregon if Bo Nix doesn’t return in 2023? HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Volleyball Defeats Nebraska In 5 Sets It Never Rains On This Podcast - 12-8-22 Oregon Football 2022 Postseason Statistical Review Quack Fix 12-7-22: Will Stein? Football First Look: Ducks on Holiday Quack Fix 12-6-22: Flowe of the Portal Loading comments...
Loading comments...