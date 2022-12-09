 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 12-9-22: Volleyball School

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon Ducks land 6 players on AP all-Pac-12 2nd team

Atlanta makes QB change, former Duck Marcus Mariota loses starting job

No. 3 Oregon volleyball upsets No. 2 Nebraska, advances to NCAA Elite Eight

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

