Filed under: Quack Fix 12-9-22: Volleyball School Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

Oregon Ducks land 6 players on AP all-Pac-12 2nd team
Atlanta makes QB change, former Duck Marcus Mariota loses starting job
No. 3 Oregon volleyball upsets No. 2 Nebraska, advances to NCAA Elite Eight
5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Oregon Volleyball Defeats Nebraska In 5 Sets
It Never Rains On This Podcast - 12-8-22
Quack Fix 12-8-22: Oregon Optimism
Oregon Football 2022 Postseason Statistical Review
Quack Fix 12-7-22: Will Stein?
Football First Look: Ducks on Holiday
