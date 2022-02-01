Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Arizona St. @ Oregon

Oregon Ducks (13-5, 6-1 Pac-12) Host The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-7, 1-2 Pac-12)

When: 2/1/22 @2:00 pm

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene

Watch: Pac-12 Network Live Stream (Go To goducks.com)

After victories over Utah and USC, and a forfeit by UCLA, the #19 Oregon Ducks look to continue their win streak this week. The women will be playing three games in six days, starting with today’s home game against Arizona State before hitting the road to play the Arizona schools in Arizona. Oregon will be looking to extend their current 7-game win streak. The Ducks have won five of the last six matches against Arizona State.

This first game is a contest with the Sun Devils that was originally scheduled for January 13, but was postponed due to Covid protocols. Arizona State will be trying to bounce back from last Friday’s 78-50 drubbing by #2 Stanford, but they’re up against a hot and healthy Oregon Ducks team. The Sun Devils will be lead by the shooting of their star guard, Jade Loville, who shot half of the 17 field goals that Arizona State made against the Cardinal.

These teams will be playing again within the week, with a Sunday 2/6 game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.