Recruiting: Football already heating up under Lanning.

College Football’s second signing period has arrived, and the transfers are on the move all over the country. The Ducks have already secured a quarterback (Auburn transfer Bo Nix), a defensive lineman (Washington transfer Sam Taimani), and a kicker (Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle).

Added to the transfer mix this weekend is former Nebraska defensive lineman Jordon Riley, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound sixth-year senior. Riley had seven tackles with one tackle for loss in 10 games last season.

Perhaps the biggest recruiting news came from on again/off again four-star cornerback Jahlil Florence, who after initially committing to Oregon, reopened his recruitment following the departure of Mario Cristobal.

It appears, however, that new head coach Dan Lanning was able to make enough of an impact on the top-ranked unsigned corner in the class, as Florence decided to come to Eugene after he visited Oregon a second time.

Florence will be reunited with Lincoln High School teammate Jalil Tucker, the nation’s No. 9 cornerback who signed with Oregon in December. With two defensive linemen and two corners already, clearly defense continues to be the name of the game for Lanning, and now there’s a possibility for more on that side of the ball.

Two-way lineman Dave Ilui, a four-star prospect out of Puyallup, Washington, is said to be an Oregon lean after narrowing his list of suitors to Oregon, USC, and Miami (Fla.) The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive/defensive lineman is set to make his decision later today.