Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Oregon Holds Off ASU, 72-58

Oregon Ducks (14-5, 7-1 Pac-12) Prevails Against Arizona State Sun Devils (9-8, 1-3 Pac-12) In Eugene

Oregon fans that missed this Pac-12 matchup did not get to see a game that featured a lot of defensive hustle on both sides for most of the game. The Sun Devils started out on a 7-0 run before Oregon figured out what they needed to do defensively and went on a 13-0 run. The Ducks were up by 11 midway through the 2nd period, but ASU stepped up the pressure and were down only three points at halftime, 33-30.

The women traded buckets in a back-and-forth affair in the third period and wound up each scoring 13 points in the 3rd. Physical, determined play continued until the 6:25 mark in the 4th quarter, when the Ducks pulled away on a 13-5 run in the last 6.5 minutes to put the game away.

Arizona State played aggressive ball, but their lack of games this last month showed - they simply ran out of gas in the last half of the 4th. They looked tired and neither shot nor defended as well as earlier in the game. The Sun Devils finished with 41% shooting, including 26.7% on threes. Only Mael Giles broke into double digits, leading ASU with 16 points.

Nyara Sabally had another outstanding game, leading the Duck scorers with 22 points. TeHina Paopao played the best she has since coming back from her injury, with 19 points, 6 assists, and six rebounds. Endiya Rogers rounded out the double-digits scorers for Oregon with 10 points. While both teams had virtually the same number of turnovers, Oregon picked up 15 point off T/Os to Arizona State’s 9.

The Ducks will be bringing an 8-game win streak to Arizona when they play the Arizona Wildcats on Friday, 2/4, at 7:00 pm in Phoenix.