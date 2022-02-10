Game Thread MBB Stanford at Oregon

When: 6pm PT

Where: Eugene, OR

Watch: ESPN2

After sweeping the mountain schools on the road for the first time in history and setting themselves up for an NCAA Tournament berth, the margin for error is slim-to-none for the Ducks. On December 12th, Stanford defeated Oregon 72-69 in Palo Alto in a very early conference game that dropped Oregon to 0-2 in the Pac-12. Currently, the Ducks are 8-3 in conference and up to No. 2 in the Pac-12 standings.

Stanford is 7-6 in conference and in the middle of the pack. Although the Cardinal are 10-3 at home, they are only 2-5 on the road. Stanford was defeated 79-70 on Tuesday by #12 UCLA. With Oregon one of the hottest teams in the country and playing at home, this adds up to a victory for the Ducks on paper. However, Oregon struggled to put away an inferior Utah team on Saturday so nothing is a given and hopefully the Ducks show up ready to go for the jugular.