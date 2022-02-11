MBB: Ducks put away irksome Cardinal

It wasn’t necessarily pretty, and there was never really a sense of ease, but Oregon managed to stay in front for almost the entire game and never let Stanford truly threaten in the final minutes in a 68-60 win Thursday night in Eugene.

The victory evens the season series with the Cardinal, keeps Oregon solidly in second place in the Pac-12, and is the fourth straight win after Colorado halted a six-game winning streak a couple of weeks ago. The Ducks have won 10 of their last 11 games and since January have looked like a completely different team than the one displayed in November and December.

After jumping out to an early lead, Oregon was able to maintain momentum with their defense despite Will Richardson scoring 0 points in the first half, and led 32-24 at halftime.

In the second half, Oregon looked to put the pedal to the metal, going up by 14 early in the period. But Stanford fought all the way back to narrow the gap to only three.

Richardson finally found his groove and sparked Oregon back to a double-digit lead, but once again Stanford clawed their way to within five.

Some timely buckets by De’Vion Harmon helped seal the deal and Oregon retained its spot near the top of the conference and its likely NCAA Tournament berth.

Harmon led Oregon with 21 points, Richardson scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and N’Faly Dante added 12 of his own.

Oregon will host the California Golden Bears on Saturday in a matinee game at 1pm. The Ducks have three games remaining before their showdown with Arizona next weekend.