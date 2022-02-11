Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon vs Oregon State

#24 Oregon Ducks (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12) visit Oregon State Beavers (11-8, 4-5 Pac-12) in the weekend Battle For The Willamette

When: 2/11/22, 8:00pm

Where: Corvallis, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network

The Ducks women will be looking for retribution this year, after dropping both of last year’s contests with Oregon State.

Two questions come to mind going into this game - 1) Has Nyara Sabally recovered enough from her hard fall in the desert to be able to play tonight? 2) Which version of the Ducks shows up tonight in Corvallis? Will it be the Oregon team that looked lost and out of sorts in Arizona last weekend? Will it be the Ducks that historically demolished Washington State two days ago?

We will probably see a middle ground between the extremes tonight. And while Oregon State has been struggling of late and is riding a three game losing streak, in this rivalry series that goes out the window. The Beavers know that they need to get at least one win from this weekend; but they are facing a Ducks team that (the Arizona games notwithstanding) has been on the rise and is playing their best basketball of the season.

Oregon will be challenged by Oregon State guard Talia von Oelhoofen and the post play of Kennedy Brown. The Ducks will help their cause if they keep the tempo up and avoid playing catch-up in the early game, and help quiet a raucous Gill Coliseum.