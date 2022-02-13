Oregon Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon State At Oregon

Oregon Ducks (16-7, 9-3 Pac-12) Host The Oregon State Beavers (11-9, 4-6 Pac-12)

When: 2/13/22 1:00 pm

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network

The Oregon Ducks are looking to sweep this year’s series after prevailing on Friday in Gill Coliseum.

In order to accomplish that, they would do well to repeat what contributed to Friday’s win. First, the Ducks successfully limited Talia von Oelhoffen’s offensive output - to the extent that anyone can limit the Beaver star. It sure looked like the Ducks were doing what they could to double up on von Oelhoffen at the expense of leaving some other shooters with open perimeter looks. If that’s so, it’s a gamble that paid off, with Oelhoffen only scoring 12 points, which is below her average this year. It should be noted that in spite of the defensive attention she was given, she still “only” scored a double-double with 12 rebounds and nearly “only” pulled off a triple-double with her 9 assists. The Ducks need to successfully limit her game again to win this one, so watch what twists coach Graves uses to keep the Beaver in check.

Second, Kennedy Brown got in foul trouble much earlier than Oregon State would have liked, because the Beavers have a containment problem of their own in playing against Nyara Sabally. Not having Brown in the game was detrimental to Oregon State’s hopes of coming away victorious. Oregon needs to press this advantage with today’s game as well, and everybody knows it - you know it, I know it, the entire Willamette Valley knows it.

Oregon will again need the contributions of their big three: Sabally, TeHina Paopao, and Endyia Rogers. They will also need the help from the rest of the team that they got on Friday, when Sydney Parrish and Madde Scherr stepped up and kept the Ducks going. Let’s not forget that while Sedona Prince contributed six points, they were three highly significant buckets that the Ducks very much needed when they came.

Look, we know that you’re very excited to get on with the Super Bowl coming up at 3 pm PST, ready to see - wait, who’s playing again? - the game, commercials, halftime show, blah blah blah blah blah, but this game will be over before the SB starts and may prove to be much more entertaining. Rivalry games always are, and should be.