Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Ducks Drop The Home Game To The Beavers, 62-68

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) Lose At Home To Oregon State Beavers (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12)

Despite an inspired defensive effort for much of the game, the Ducks could not support their game with any kind of consistency in making baskets. Oregon opened the game well enough, tying the game at 14-14 at the end of the first period. Even so, the warning flags were there - unlike Friday’s game, the Ducks were having difficulty containing Talia von Oelhoffen. For the most part, von Oelhoffen moved as she pleased in the first half, garnering 10 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second. Oregon, however, had a miserable showing in the 2nd quarter, only scoring 8 points on 17.6% shooting. The Ducks did not score in the last 4:27 of the half, which allowed the Beavers to tear open a 13-0 run going into halftime. A game that was manageable had turned into a 10-point deficit, and the Ducks went into the locker room down 22-32.

Oregon’s first half shooting was a paltry 31%, including 1-8 from beyond the arc. On the other hand, Oregon State was shooting 52.4% and a blistering 5-6 in the 3-point range. The missed Oregon baskets showed in the huge edge that the Beavers had in rebounds, prevailing 24-9.

The Ducks performed better to open the 2nd half, closing to one point under at the 1:46 mark before the Beavers went on a 7-0 run during the end of the third and beginning of the fourth period. Midway through the 4th, the Beavers were up by 10 and the Duck shots went cold again. Oregon did not shoot a field goal in the last 2:47 of the game, save for a meaningless three by Maddie Scherr with 2 seconds left. That brought us to the final score of 62-68.

Oregon State shot 45% on the game, including 6-9 from beyond the arc, led by Talia von Oelhoffen’s double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Elle Mack and Jelena Mitrovic rounded out the Beaver scorers with 14 points and 10 points, respectively.

Oregon was again lead by TeHina Paopao, who ended her day with 17 points. Endyia Rogers added 16 points and Nyara Sabally finished with 13. The Ducks finished with 37% shooting and only 19% from beyond the arc. While Oregon played respectable defense today, their offensive effort did not bear out and they go into this week’s and weekend’s games showing highly inconsistent play over the past couple of weeks. Even though they are at home in Eugene over the next three games, they have have serious work in front of them if they expect to match up favoribly against the likes of UCLA and Stanford.

Oregon has a couple of days to work out their bugs before a non-conference matchup against UCLA on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 4:00 pm in Matthew Knight Arena.