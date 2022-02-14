Filed under: Quack Fix 2-14-22: Justin Hollins, Super Bowl Champion! New, 10 comments Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Feb 14, 2022, 7:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 2-14-22: Justin Hollins, Super Bowl Champion! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports 4-star WR Kyle Kasper shows respect for Ducks after recent visit Super Bowl 2022: Oregon’s Justin Hollins take home rings Duck Softball sweeps the competition Oregon Women’s Golf in Full Swing No. 21 Pepperdine falls to Oregon Tennis HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Tape: Film Study of Safeties Coach Matt Powledge This Week on ATQ Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Ducks Drop The Home Game To The Beavers, 62-68 Oregon Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon State At Oregon MBB: Ducks don’t belong in the NCAA Tournament Game Thread: Oregon Ducks vs Cal Golden Bears Loading comments...
