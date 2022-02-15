Filed under: Quack Fix 2-15-22: One Game at a Time! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Feb 15, 2022, 7:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 2-15-22: One Game at a Time! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Remembering all of Oregon’s Super Bowl champions Recapping all of the offers Dan Lanning and Oregon made last week Women’s Golf: DUCKS IN SIXTH AFTER DAY ONE OF LAMKIN INVITATIONAL Women’s Basketball: THREE-TIME OLYMPIAN JOINS COACHING STAFF HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack MBB: Oregon survives another scare, still look suspect. Game Thread: MBB Washington State at Oregon Duck Tape: Film Study of Safeties Coach Matt Powledge Quack Fix 2-14-22: Justin Hollins, Super Bowl Champion! This Week on ATQ Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Ducks Drop The Home Game To The Beavers, 62-68 Loading comments...
Loading comments...