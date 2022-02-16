Oregon Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon Hosts UCLA

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) vs. UCLA Bruins (11-8, 6-6 Pac-12)

When: 2/16/22 4:00 pm

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Oregon hosts UCLA for their only scheduled meeting of the regular season. Originally slated to play Jan. 28th, UCLA forfeited that game due to non-Covid related injuries. It resulted in a win for Oregon in the conference standings but not the overall standings. That’s why today’s game is a makeup, non-conference game; technically, Oregon has already won as far as the conference matchups are concerned.

The Bruins are fresh off a Sunday win in Seattle against Washington, and are trying to keep any semblance of a win streak alive. The Ducks did not do what they needed to do on Sunday against the Beavers, and are looking to right the ship before they host California and Stanford this coming weekend.

Oregon will have to play better defense today than they did on Sunday. Today they are up against G Charisma Osborne and F Iimar’l Thomas, who are a formidable pair that score 17.5 and 15.7 points per game, respectively. Together, they can take over a game, so watch how the Ducks handle the star Bruins players.