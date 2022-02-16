Oregon Women’s Basketball Recap: Ducks Take Care Of The Bruins, 67-53

Oregon Ducks (17-8, 10-4 Pac-12) Defeat UCLA Bruins (11-9, 6-7 Pac-12) In Eugene

The Oregon Ducks came out firing on all cylinders in the first half today, and even though they had a mediocre third period they were able to put the UCLA Bruins away in the fourth, 67-53.

The Ducks came out fast and strong in the first period, with a 10-0 run that was punctuated by a nice Endyia Rogers pull-up three that was followed shortly after by another three by the star guard. Oregon was 4-5 on threes in the first quarter, with half of those coming from Rogers.

In the first half, the Ducks double-teamed and guarded the paint against the Bruins very effectively, limiting UCLA to 36% shooting on the half. The Ducks looked fast and sharp and played perhaps one of their best 20 minutes of basketball. They were up 40-20 on the strength of 51.6% shooting, while decisively winning the rebound battle, 20-11. Their first half defense limited Charisma Osborne to five points and Ilmar’l Thomas to exactly 0.

Oregon’s fast and inspired first half was nearly derailed in the third quarter. The Ducks looked slower and had ball control issues, while the Bruins were playing fast, inspired basketball. UCLA made Oregon pay for fouls committed against them, scoring 82% on 9-11 shooting at the line, and only committed two fouls of their own. And while the Bruins tallied 34% shooting to Oregon’s 36%, they shot the ball nearly twice as much, allowing UCLA to close the deficit. Osborne came alive with 11 points in the period, and Dominique Onu - who was the points leader for the Bruins in the first half with 7 - added another 6. Thomas also pitched in four for the quarter.

The fourth quarter saw UCLA come to within 8 of the Ducks lead, but just as you started to entertain that here-we-go-again feeling, the Ducks came out of their funk. They were especially good at the line as UCLA’s shots went cold, and they pulled away to the final margin. Oregon’s defense limited UCLA to 9 points, with 4 coming from Angela Dubalic - the 5-star recruited by Kelly Graves that transferred to UCLA at the end of last season. Dubalic scored UCLA’s last points at the 3:54 mark, fouled out at 3:26, and that was the last gasp from the Bruins.

The Bruins shooting was lead by Osborne and Onu, with both scoring 16. UCLA finished the game with 31% shooting, and only 16.7% on their threes. They shot well on the line, going 10-12.

Oregon was again lead by their Big Three, with Endyia Rogers leading the way all game, ending up with 16 points on 6-8 shooting, including 3-4 from beyond the arc. She added four assists, as did TeHina Paopao, who took home 15 points on the day. Nyara Sabally contributed a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, again playing hard in spite of a couple more hard knocks to the floor. The Ducks shot 47%, including 44.4% on the long ball.

Oregon has two more at home before embarking on the final road trip of the season. They host the California Bears on Friday, 2/18, at 7:00 pm in Matthew Knight Arena.