MBB Game Thread: Ducks Take on Sun Devils

Oregon Ducks (17-8, 10-4 Pac-12) @ Arizona State Sun Devils (8-15, 4-9 Pac-12)

When: Thursday, February 17, 2022 - 6:00 pm

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, AZ

Watch: ESPN

After a few wins that were perhaps closer than they should have been this season, Oregon travels to the desert to see if they can cool off the Sun Devils. Oregon dropped a close home game in overtime to ASU in December in its first Conference game.

Despite some inconsistency and a tendency to take their foot off the gas late in games when it’s time to step on it, Oregon comes into this game having won 5 of their last 6 Pac-12 matchups. The improvement over the course of the season has been noticeable. The Ducks sit tied for second in the Conference with USC at 10 - 4 before this week’s games at the Arizona schools. Currently in the mix as a potential team on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, a strong regular season finish and some noise in the Pac-12 Tournament could earn the Ducks a ticket.

Join ATQ in the comments with your views for this important game.