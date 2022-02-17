Recruiting: Ducks add Rigsby, Ware’s stock continues to rise

Five-star recruits are always a welcome sight in the world of college athletics, but in some instances, the number of stars may depend on who you’re asking.

Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN all compile their own ranking systems for the biggest recruits in the NCAA, and while a player may grab that fifth star with one, they may fall back to four with another.

That’s no longer the case for Oregon commit Kel’el Ware, who with a five-star rating on all three recruiting services, becomes a consensus five-star recruit. This marks the most recent twist in a meteoric rise for the 7-foot 210-pound prospect from North Littlerock, Arkansas, who as recently as last summer, was not even a Top 100 recruit nationally.

And it appears the appeal of being “Deep in the Woods” has once again extended to the Junior College pool as well.

Combo guard Brennan Rigsby, from Northwest Florida State College, has announced his commitment to Dana Altman’s program over offers from Oklahoma, Georgia, and Wichita State.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard who hails from Colorado, averaged 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 36 percent from the three point line.

Rigsby has amazing vertical leaping ability and follows in the footsteps of fellow Northwest Florida State College transfer and Oregon Star Chris Duarte.

Along with five-star point guard Dior Johnson and the leading JC scorer in the nation Tyrone Williams, Altman already has a loaded squad to trot out onto the floor for the 2023 season. Stay tuned for more recruiting updates.