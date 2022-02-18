Oregon Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon Hosts California

Oregon Ducks (17-8, 9-4 Pac-12) vs. California Golden Bears (11-8, 1-6 Pac-12)

When: 2/18/22, 7:00 pm

Where: Matthew Knight Arena. Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Oregon hosts Cal tonight, a month after decisively overwhelming the Bears by 35 points in Berkeley. This should be a tune-up game before the Sunday match against Stanford, but the Ducks’ inconsistent play of late means they had better not be looking ahead because they have business to take care of tonight.

What we’ll be looking for tonight is to see if the Ducks can maintain consistency and play a solid 40 minutes. If they falter then that may not bode well for Sunday. Nyara Sabally has had a few hard falls the past few games. Oregon definitely wants her to stay healthy if they hope to have a prayer against Stanford.

The undersized Bears will have to play better than their A game tonight to stay in it. During the last meeting, Oregon’s defense was smothering, so expect more of the same tonight.