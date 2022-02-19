Game Thread: Oregon at Arizona

Where: Tucson, AZ.

When: 7pm PT.

Watch: ESPN

The Ducks, reeling from embarrassing losses to bottom-dwellers Cal and Arizona State, stumble into Tucson as heavy underdogs, and rightfully so. Oregon hasn’t had an impressive showing since they stomped Colorado in Buffalo. Since then, Dana Altman’s squad has either hung on to win ugly games or been blown out by lesser opponents.

Arizona, meanwhile, is riding high at 23-2 overall and 13-1 in conference. The Wildcats are undefeated at home and looking to land a potential 1 or 2 seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament. Overall this could get pretty ugly for Oregon, who picked a bad time for a big slump. Generally Altman-led teams are hitting their peak by this point in the season, but it’s hard to expect anything but another blowout loss in this one.