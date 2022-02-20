Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Stanford At Oregon

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 10-4 Pac-12) vs. Stanford Cardinal (22-3, 13-0 Pac-12)

When: 2/20/22 1:00 pm

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Watch: ESPN2

Oregon welcomes the #2 Stanford Cardinal in their second meeting this year. They last met a month and a half ago in Palo Alto, a contest that Stanford was in control of all the way to an 80-68 victory.

Stanford has won 28 games in a row against Pac-12 opponents and four of its last five against the Ducks, with all four being won by a 12-point margin or more. They have already clinched the Pac-12 regular season championship and are seeking perfection against all Pac-12 opponents.

Oregon has had a shaky week and a half. Their defense has been relatively solid, but if they can’t get their shots off and hit the bucket then they stand no chance against the Cardinal today. If they can get stellar performance from the Big Three and significant contributions from their bigs and guards then, in theory, they could come away with a victory - but at game time that appears remote, at best. Oregon needs to keep pace with the Cardinal and end the regular season on a solid note, but it looks like they will need help to check in at a #2 seeding in the Pac-12 tournament.