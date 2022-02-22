Quack Fix 2-22-22: Fundraiser to Honor Paul Kirsch at PK Park

#PRODUCKS GUIDE: WEEK OF FEB. 21

The University of Oregon Baseball program and Athletic Department are working on a way to honor Paul at PK Park but we need your help. The ballpark is in the midst of some renovations and it is the goal to include a memorial to Paul as part of those plans.

Paul loved his Ducks and was a regular in the scouting seats at PK Park when the program returned a little over a decade ago. Paul’s seat in that scouting section was well-known to other scouts and it was always available when he made the trip to Eugene.

With the help of donations PK Park will have a memorial for Paul by his original scouting seat. Any amount helps.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE AND HELP PRESERVE PAUL’S SEAT AT PK