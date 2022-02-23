Oregon Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon Ducks At Colorado Buffaloes

Oregon Ducks (18-9, 10-5 Pac-12) Visit The Colorado Buffaloes (18-7, 7-7 Pac-12)

When: 2/23/22 6:00 pm

Where: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

Watch: Pac-12 Network

The Oregon Ducks finish their regular season on the road with contests against Colorado and Utah this week. The Ducks need to finish out the season with victories in their quest to secure a #2 seeding in the Pac-12 tournament.

First up are the Colorado Buffaloes. This is a dangerous team that is riding a two-game win streak, having swept USC and UCLA in Los Angeles last weekend. Oregon, however, is looking to extend their six game win streak against the Buffaloes. The Buffaloes will be lead by F Mya Hollingshed, who has seven double-doubles on the season. Colorado also gets very good bench play starting with Quay Miller, who is in the conversation for the conference’s Sixth Player Of The Year, averaging 11.5 PPG and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Oregon’s task is obvious - if they are to make a run in any of the upcoming tournaments, they must play 40 minutes of consistent basketball. Even though they faltered in the 4th quarter against Stanford, they did show that they can stand up to the best teams...in theory. Now is the time to put theory into practice.