MBB Game Thread: Ducks Look to Sweep LA Schools

Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) host the

USC Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12)

When: 2/26/22 7:00 pm

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene

Watch: ESPN 2

Eight days ago, this game looked like it might be a clash to decide 2nd place in the Pac-12. Unfortunately, the Ducks stalled a bit, and are now fighting for a chance to make enough of a splash to get into the NCAA tournament. There are other things to play for as well including; a 4-game season sweep of the LA schools, an accomplishment in anyone’s book, and building momentum for the trip next weekend to play the Washington schools and of course for the Pac-12 tournament. If there was ever a time to say “every game counts” this is it.

Watch the game with ATQ and leave your prognostications, prophecies and prestidigitations in the comments! Go Ducks!