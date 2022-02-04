Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon Ducks At Arizona Wildcats

#19 Oregon Ducks (14-5, 7-1 Pac-12) Visit #8 Arizona Wildcats (15-3, 5-3 Pac-12)

When: 2/4/22 @7:00 pm

Where: McKale Center, Phoenix, AZ

Watch: Pac-12 Network

Oregon goes to Arizona today to continue what has become something of a rivalry for these teams - including an emotion-charged match in Eugene last month. The Ducks defended their home court in OT, and the coaches on both sides got heated during and at the conclusion of the game (which they both downplayed afterwards). This wasn’t always much of a rivalry, due to Arizona having been a perennial bottom-dweller in the Pac-10/12; but in bringing head coach Adia Barnes on board, Arizona has found new relevance in both the Pac-12 and on the national stage. (For some backstory in how this has come about, I would direct you to an excellent story by Jake Dean in the Tuscon Weekly here).

The Arizona Wildcats are led by their big three of Cate Reese, Shaina Pellington, and Sam Thomas, but all of their starters are capable of busting loose for some serious points.

The Ducks are defending an eight game win streak, and they stand alone in 2nd place in the Pac-12 standings. The Wildcats would love nothing more than to bring that to a halt and get revenge for their loss in Eugene a few weeks ago. Expect another emotionally-charged, physical game by a couple of the best teams in the country right now.