Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Arizona Trounces Oregon 63-48

Arizona Wildcats (16-3, 6-3 Pac-12) Exact Revenge On The Oregon Ducks (14-6, 7-2 Pac-12)

On this Arizona night, the Wildcats came out of the gate with a smothering, aggressive defense and did not let up at all during the game. In every quarter, Oregon consistently had problems with ball control and shooting due to Arizona’s full-court press and defense in the paint.

The Ducks began the game with cold shooting, and this game they never really got on any kind of momentum at all. 6:19 into the first quarter found Oregon playing reasonably well with Nyara Sabally drawing a foul on a two-point play and hitting the free throw, putting the Ducks up 9-6. After Cate Reese responded in scoring the next five points, Oregon relinquished the lead and would trail until a third of the way into the 2nd quarter, tying the game at 18-18. The Wildcats would then go on an 8-0 run and the closest the Ducks closed in was five points a couple of times before the half.

After halftime, the wheels came off for Oregon. With 2:00 left in the third quarter, the Wildcats took a double digit lead and would widen it through the end of the game, handing the Ducks their lowest score of this season.

The story of this game for Oregon comes down to two critical components: turnovers and three-point shooting. For the game, Oregon committed 21 turnovers to Arizona’s 12. The Wildcats picked up 22 points off forced turnovers to 13 for the Ducks. Oregon’s three point shooting was an abysmal 13% off 2-15 shooting. Endiya Rogers was the Ducks scoring leader with 17 points, followed by Sabally’s 15, but significant help elsewhere was nowhere to be found; only getting 9 points off the bench and 7 points from the other starters.

Cate Reese was the only player for the Wildcats to score in double digits with 13 points, but eight other players contributed points for Arizona. The Wildcats moved the ball well all night, garnering 17 assists to Oregon’s six.

The Oregon Ducks will not have much time to lick their wounds and right the ship - on Sunday they play an Arizona State team that they prevailed against last Tuesday, but a team that also gave the Ducks fits initially with their defense. You can bet they paid attention to this game and will try to ramp up the defense on their home court. That game is scheduled for Sunday, 2/6, at 1:00 pm.