Game Thread: MBB Oregon at Utah

When: Saturday, February 5th. 5:30pm PST

Where: Salt Lake City, UT

Watch: Fox Sports 1

(Editor’s note: There is a good chance that the NASCAR event preceding the Oregon-Utah game on FS1 will run late, in which case the game will start on Fox Business Channel. You can use this tool to find out what station number that is for you.)

Unlike football, Utah is a bottom-dweller in the Pac-12, sporting a 2-11 record in conference. They completely dismantled lowly Oregon State on Thursday night 84-59, which snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Utes.

Considering Utah’s most impressive win has been over Fresno State this season and that the Ducks have won eight of their last nine and just ran past Colorado in Boulder, this game should, in theory, be a no-brainer.

Nonetheless, Oregon needs to stay focused and take care of the Utes handily to continue to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume.