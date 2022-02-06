Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Ducks @ Arizona State

When: Sunday, February 6th. 1:00pm PST

Where: Tempe, AZ

Watch: Pac-12 Networks

Hear: Oregon Sports Network Radio

After a disappointing loss to a fired-up Arizona team on Friday, Oregon (14 - 6, 2nd in Pac-12) visits Arizona State (10 - 8, 6th in Pac-12) this afternoon, looking to get back on track. Oregon had not lost a game for almost a month before Friday. The team takes on the Sun Devils for the second time in a week, having won easily (72 - 58) at Matthew Knight Arena on February 1.

The Ducks have struggled from long range in recent games, including going 1 - 14 from beyond the arc in the first half of their recent win over Utah. ATQ members have also called out some player rotation decisions.

Will Oregon bounce back from their poor showing against the Wildcats?

Will the Ducks find their shooting touch from outside?

Will Coach Graves experiment with a “BIG” line-up, using Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince on the floor at the same time for an extended period?

Leave your thoughts before and during the game below.