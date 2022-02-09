WBB Game Thread: Ducks Face Cougs in Mid-Week Make-Up Game

When: Wednesday, February 9th. High Noon PST

Where: @ Washington State

Watch: Pac-12 Networks

Hear: Oregon Sports Network Radio

In a game that had to be postponed in late January due to Covid problems in the Palouse, Oregon travels to face Washington State this afternoon. The Ducks, coming off a rough weekend in the desert in which they looked discombobulated against both Arizona and Arizona State, will seek to break out of a 2-game slide. With only eight Pac-12 games remaining, and tournament time looming, a win against the Cougars will open the door to a strong Oregon finish to the regular season.

Can the Ducks find consistency on offense?

Who will step up to be the go-to scorers?

Will Oregon rediscover it’s stroke from beyond the 3-point arc?

Join us in the comment thread before and during the game and root on your Ducks!