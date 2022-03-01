Recruiting: Football still trying to reel in OT, in line for 5-star QB

As Oregon prepares for spring football, which, all of the sudden, is just around the corner, one of the primary focus points is to maintain the recruiting surge that former head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff developed in Eugene.

The Ducks had record-setting classes over the course of the past few seasons, and one of the primary reasons was the ability of blue chip prospects to influence their peers and bring similar talent along with them.

Hence, it will be important for Oregon to have a few headliners for Lanning’s first recruiting class, and right now 5-star OT Josh Conerly is poised to be the first of those names.

The 6-foot-5, 283-pound Conerly, who hails from Rainier Beach, WA, is set to take an official visit to Eugene, which could make or break the Ducks’ chances of landing him, as he is said to currently be a USC lean.

One recruit who has already visited UO, and by attrition is now said to be favoring the Ducks, is 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound signal-caller from Downey, CA is the No.4 QB in the 2023 class and the No.7 player overall.

As Iamaleava is described by 247 as “ just as dangerous outside the pocket as he is throwing in it”, many Duck faithful are reminded of dual-threat Oregon legends such as Dennis Dixon or Marcus Mariota.

Iamaleava still has a few more visits scheduled, and is expected to make a decision later in the spring before summer, but as it stands now Oregon appears to be solidly in the lead to procure his services.