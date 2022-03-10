Game Thread: Ducks Face Buffs in Quarterfinal

Oregon Ducks (19-13, Pac-12 5th Seed) vs Colorado Buffaloes (20-10, Pac-12 4th Seed)

When: 3/10/2022, 2:30 PM

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: Pac-12 Networks

After an (impressive/expected/surprising) 86 - 72 victory over in-State rival #12 seed Oregon State, the Ducks move on to the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 tournament this afternoon against the #4 seed Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado received a bye in the first round and gained that seed based on a Conference record one game better than Oregon’s. The teams split the regular season series, both losing their home game. Oregon had the more impressive victory in the more recent game, beating the Buffs by 14 points in Boulder. The Ducks blew that game open in the 2nd half, after leading only 36 - 35 at halftime. The good news for Oregon is that Jacob Young led all players by scoring 21 points in that game. Will Richardson, who is unavailable in this tournament, scored 13.

Incredibly, the 86 points Oregon scored in the game against the Beavers was its highest offensive output verses a Pac-12 opponent this season, and one of the highest in any game this year. The Ducks responded to the challenges posed by tournament play and the absence of Richardson.

Join ATQ in the comments as the Ducks try to capture some Altman Magic and make a deep Pac-12 tournament run.

DraftKings line: Oregon -1.5, O/U 138

